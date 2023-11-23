New hydro-electricity project in pipeline

The Bengal government in collaboration with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) is going to set up a new hydro-electricity project with a capacity of 1,000 MW in Jharkhand’s Panchet.

According to state government sources, it will be a pump storage project. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between DVC and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL).

The pump storage project will produce 1,000 MW of electricity which will be shared between the DVC and the Bengal government. The pump storage project will help to produce electricity as per the requirement. When there will be a demand, water will be taken to the plant from the dam to generate electricity.

WBSEDCL had started pump storage projects in Purulia. After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up an elaborate scheme to set up several hydroelectric projects to further tap renewable energy resources across the state. The state Power department started hydroelectric projects in Darjeeling. The Power department has developed a comprehensive ‘Energy Action Plan’ in order to generate world-class electricity in Bengal.

The Power department has been exploiting all its resources to ensure that the people here in the state can avail the quality of electricity that is normally found in Western countries. In its attempt to produce the best quality power, the state government has focused on the renewable energy sector. The ‘Energy Action Plan’ aims to produce the best quality electricity, at par with the western countries.

The state government is venturing into the unknown areas of renewable energy sources and in the future years, there will be a paradigm shift from conventional energy to renewable energy. The department is taking all the necessary steps to make the process more sustainable. Several Small Hydro Projects (SHP) are being implemented also in North Bengal. The Power department has also allotted various Small Hydro Projects to private agencies in North Bengal.