New housing projects for marginalised communities in English Bazar

Malda: In a significant step toward inclusive urban development, the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) has undertaken a new initiative to build three multi-storied housing complexes for the Harijan community in the municipal area. These housing units will be constructed in Pirojpur and Baluchar, aiming to rehabilitate the Harijan families currently living in temporary huts and slums in various parts of the city, including Abhirampur.

The announcement was made by EBM Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury during a meeting with local residents.

He stated that the municipality had already successfully relocated Harijan families from Maheshmati’s slums to permanent flats in the 1990s.

However, for nearly three decades, no similar project was initiated in other areas of EBM where Harijan communities reside in poor living conditions. This new project is a long-overdue effort to provide dignified housing and improve the quality of life for these marginalised families. The planning for the three new housing complexes has already been completed. A fair and transparent beneficiary selection process is currently underway, with the municipality engaging directly with the Harijan families to ensure that no one deserving is excluded. Councillor Shipra Ray, who was present at a community meeting in Ward 6 Pirojpur area, emphasised the importance of transparency and fairness in the allotment process.

“We are talking to the families to create an honest and inclusive list of beneficiaries,” she said.

Councillor Uday Choudhury added that these buildings will not only provide well-constructed flats but will also include community halls on the rooftops for social activities. “Our aim is to give every Harijan family a dignified living space,” he said. Residents have responded with hope and gratitude. Dhiraj Harijan, a resident of Pirojpur, shared his feelings: “During the monsoon, our huts become unlivable. We never imagined owning a flat. This initiative is a dream come true.” He also urged the municipality to ensure that every needy family gets a flat.

The initiative marks a crucial development in the city’s approach to social equity, ensuring that no community is left behind in the march toward progress.