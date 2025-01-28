‘New gallery at Cooch Behar Rajbari to soon welcome tourists’

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar’s historic Rajbari, built by the Maharajas of the region, is set to unveil a new gallery for tourists. The upcoming exhibit will showcase various items used by the Maharaja and his family, offering visitors a deeper glimpse into the royal heritage of Cooch Behar.

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which oversees the Rajbari, have confirmed that preparations are in full swing to open this new gallery for the museum within the palace. Currently, the museum houses a total of eight galleries, six of which are open to visitors.

The remaining two galleries are undergoing renovations and are being redone with fresh themes, with plans to open them soon.

Nitish Saxena, officer in-charge of the Cooch Behar Rajbari Museum, highlighted the efforts being made to restore and preserve the Rajbari’s rich legacy. He stated: “Before the Rajbari came under the ASI, several artifacts were lost. However, through the combined efforts of the local district administration and the ASI, many items have been recovered and are now preserved here.

We are working on a new gallery that will exhibit these artifacts, including those used by the Maharaja and his family, to provide tourists with an immersive experience. The gallery construction is progressing rapidly and we aim to complete it soon.”

The Rajbari currently features a hall adorned with a billiard table and a range of musical instruments from different eras, as well as galleries showcasing items used by the Maharaja, his soldiers and other artifacts reflecting the region’s history. The ASI’s efforts have also brought rare and historically significant items back into the spotlight, enhancing the museum’s appeal.

With the addition of the new gallery and the reopening of the two renovated ones, the Cooch Behar Rajbari is poised to offer an enriched experience for visitors, further cementing its place as a major heritage destination.