New Foot Over Bridge opens at Salt Lake Sec V Metro Station

Kolkata: A new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been opened at Salt Lake Sector V Metro Station on the Green Line to provide direct access to the IT hub and improve passenger movement.

The bridge, which became operational on Monday, connects the station to the Sector V IT hub through Gate No. 4. It allows commuters to reach the area directly without crossing the busy road outside the station. Metro Railway officials said the new facility will help decongest the station, particularly during peak office hours, reduce travel time and enhance passenger safety and accessibility.

They added that the new structure would particularly benefit students appearing for examinations and office-goers employed in nearby establishments.

Measuring about 55 metre in length and 4 metre in width, the FOB will also connect Salt Lake Sector V station on the Green Line with the upcoming IT Centre station of the Orange Line, which currently operates between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Beleghata.

Once the IT Centre station is commissioned, the bridge will serve as a direct link between the two corridors, allowing seamless interchange for commuters.

Meanwhile, Metro services on Kolkata’s Blue Line were disrupted on Tuesday morning following a technical glitch between Noapara and Dakshineshwar, inconveniencing commuters during peak office hours.

According to Metro officials, the snag involving a point between the two stations was detected around 11 am, prompting authorities to suspend operations on the

affected stretch. During the disruption, truncated services were operated between Noapara and Sahid Khudiram while engineers worked to resolve the issue.

A notification about the disruption was issued through the Aamar Kolkata Metro App, which read: “Due to unavoidable circumstances, Metro services on the Blue Line are presently available between Noapara and Sahid Khudiram stations. Inconvenience is deeply regretted.”

Officials added that while rectification was underway, trains were operated in manual mode between Dakshineshwar and Noapara, leading to bunching of trains on the affected stretch.

Normal through services between Dakshineshwar and Sahid Khudiram resumed around 12.30 pm after engineers successfully rectified the fault, restoring normal frequency on the line.