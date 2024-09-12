New foot over bridge at Liluah Station

Kolkata: Eastern Railway’s (ER) Howrah Division has constructed a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Liluah station.



The additional FOB, measuring 3 meters in width, aims to alleviate overcrowding and ensure safer movement of passengers across platforms.

Previously, Liluah Station had only one foot over bridge, serving all platforms and connecting platforms 1 and 2 to the nearby workshop.

According to a statement issued by ER, during peak hours, this single FOB frequently became overcrowded, leading to severe congestion and the unsafe practice of passengers crossing railway tracks, which posed serious risks due to the constant movement

of trains.

The new FOB, constructed during night-time corridor blocks to minimize disruption, aims to provide a safer and more efficient

commuting experience.