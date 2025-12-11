New feature added to BLO App

Kolkata: Thursday saw the last day for Booth Level Officers across Bengal to fill and upload voter-related forms as part of the ongoing SIR process. Even on this crucial final day, the Election Commission introduced a fresh feature in the BLO mobile application, taking the total number of added features to eleven during this revision period.

The newly-introduced option, titled “Reverify Logical Discrepancies”, aims to help BLOs recheck entries where mismatches, incorrect data or documentation doubts were detected.

According to officials, many forms showed logical inconsistencies even after initial verification, prompting the need for a dedicated re-verification tool to prevent errors from entering the draft electoral roll.

However, the move has triggered dissatisfaction among the BLOs.

Swapan Mondal, general secretary of the Voter Staff and BLO Unity Forum, criticised the decision, saying: “Our question is, why introduce such a change at the last moment? It clearly shows a lack of preparation on the part of the Election Commission.”

Several BLOs echoed this sentiment, pointing out that from Friday onwards they will no longer be required to use the app for SIR duties. “If the App won’t be used from tomorrow, why add a new option just a day before?” they asked.