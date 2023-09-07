New facility launched under ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme in NSCB Cancer Hospital

: In a unique initiative under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme, a new facility was launched at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Cancer Hospital on Wednesday where cancer patients will be able to avail CT scan of the abdomen, PSMA scan for detecting prostate cancer and also iodine scan in the whole body.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas and state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam inaugurated the new facilities at the hospital. This is for the first time that advanced equipment has been installed for cancer patients at any private hospital under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme. MLA Debabrata Majumdar and local councillor Ananya Bandyopadhaya were also present at the event.

The State Health department has been in the process of installing various advanced equipment in various government-run hospitals in the district. Meanwhile, three state-run medical colleges will be providing tertiary cancer care to patients.

The three medical colleges — College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and Murshidabad Medical College — have been undergoing major infrastructural revamp. The construction works have been completed. Most advanced equipment will be installed to provide top-class cancer treatment to the patients here.