New facilities on cards for Bengal Safari

Kolkata: The Bengal Safari has been given a new shape with more facilities being added, including, two top class amphitheatres in it. Many more facilities are on the cards, said state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick.



One amphitheatre is situated indoor while the other is outdoor. One has 120 seats while the other has accommodation of 150 seats.

An accommodation will also be set up so that 20 tourists are able to stay there. A park is also being set up, the minister added.

He added that 30 hectares of land has been dedicated for lions and 32 hectares for tigers. Around 12 lions and 18 tigers will be brought.

A hospital has been set up inside Darjeeling Hospital at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling, popularly known as the Darjeeling Zoo, had been adjudged the best zoo among all categories of zoos in the country by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Zoos were evaluated on different parameters including, hygiene, research, health of animals, veterinary facilities, conservation breeding programmes and feedback from the visitors, among others.

In the National Zoo Directors meeting at Bhubaneswar, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India, in their Management Effectiveness Evaluation Report of Zoos for 2022, declared Padmaja Naidu Zoological Park,

Darjeeling, first among all zoos in the country.

Mallick said that Darjeeling zoo is unique, specially for the Red Panda breeding programme. The number of zoo-bred animals has increased considerably. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a lot of importance to flora and fauna of the state, Mallick further mentioned.