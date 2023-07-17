New faces in race for Sabhadhipati of Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad

Cooch Behar: In the recent Panchayat elections, Trinamool emerged victorious, securing an impressive 32 out of 34 seats in the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad.



Notably, they introduced 28 fresh candidates to represent the party in the Cooch Behar district Zilla Parishad seats. The former Sabhadhipati, Uma Kant Barman and Sahakari Sabhadhipati, Pushpita Roy Dakua did not receive tickets this time.

The Sabhadhipati seat here is reserved for Scheduled Caste women. As many as 17 Scheduled Caste women candidates have emerged victorious from the TMC.

While experienced candidates hold an advantage, the presence of several new faces has led to speculation that a fresh face might clinch the coveted Sabhadhipati position.

Nevertheless, the final decision rests with the state leadership, as emphasized by the Cooch Behar district TMC leadership.

District TMC sources indicate that among the contenders, Chaiti Burman Barua, TMC block president of Tufanganj Block II, stands ahead in the race in this regard.

Her experience could prove invaluable. Shikha Das, Karmadayaksha of Shishu-O-Nari Unnayan of the former Zilla Parishad board member, has been re-elected from Cooch Behar Block No. II and also in the front rung. Her previous experience as the president of the Panchayat Samiti adds to her credentials.

Meanwhile, Dinhata’s Mukti Roy has also been a topic of discussion.

Emerging victorious in the Zilla Parishad seat from Dinhata Block No. II, her political significance in the region makes her a prominent name in the contest. Many other new faces have joined the fray, making the race even more intriguing.

Cooch Behar Trinamool president Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “The state leadership will take the final call regarding the Sabhadhipati and Saha Sabhadhipati appointments. The state is expected to choose responsible candidates to spearhead the development work of

the government.”