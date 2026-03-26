New face, development pitch: Mangal Soren in Jhargram fray

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has fielded a fresh face in Jhargram with Mangal Soren, who joined the party on March 17, stepping into the electoral fray with a development-centric pitch and focus on tribal outreach ahead of the Assembly polls.



Soren, who earlier contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections as a JMM candidate, brings a blend of political exposure and administrative experience. A member of the West Bengal Legal Service cadre, he has been serving as a Senior Law Officer at Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University of Jhargram. He has also handled additional responsibilities at the District Magistrate’s office and the Superintendent of Police’s office, lending him significant administrative insight.

Projecting himself as a development-oriented candidate, Soren has promised a visible upgrade in civic infrastructure across Jhargram. His key assurances include widening of roads, construction of footpaths and improvement of drainage systems, along with a push for increased greenery and environmental balance in the town. He started campaigning after offering prayers at Sabitri temple, accompanied by TMC district general secretary Biswaranjan Mukhopadhyay, town president Nabu Goyala, TMC’s labour wing vice-president Somnath De.

Jhargram, a predominantly tribal Constituency, continues to grapple with gaps in infrastructure, connectivity and civic amenities- issues that remain central to electoral discourse.

The seat was won in the 2021 Assembly elections by Birbaha Hansda of the Trinamool Congress with a margin of 38,240 votes, underlining the party’s strong footing in the region.

Political observers believe that by fielding Soren, the party aims to consolidate its tribal support base while presenting a candidate with administrative experience and a development plank. As campaigning gathers pace, his ability to connect with grassroots voters and deliver on his promises will be

closely watched.