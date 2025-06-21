New evening market to open along Dak Bungalow Road

Raiganj: In a bid to revitalise a long‑neglected marketplace, officials from North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad and Kaliyaganj Municipality have unveiled plans to launch a vibrant evening market along Dak Bungalow Road in Kaliyaganj soon. The decision was reached at a meeting held in the Kaliyaganj Municipality hall on Thursday, attended by key figures including Ramniwas (Ramniwas) Saha, Municipal Chairman; Amit Roy, BDO Kaliyaganj , Nitai Baisya ,Karmadhakkhya of Zilla Parishad and local business representatives.

According to Nitai Baisya, the Zilla Parishad’s PWD Karmadhakkhaya said: “This market complex originally built in 2005, stood abandoned for nearly two decades due to lack of vendor and customer interest. Over the last 20 years, the region’s infrastructure has improved significantly. With a fresh investment of Rs 9.3 lakh, we have renovated the site. Our goal is to accommodate both fish and vegetable vendors in this new evening market.”

Ramniwas Saha, the chairman of Kaliyaganj Municipality, stated: “The arrangement of an evening market was a long standing demand of the residents. The abandoned marketplace has been renovated. This new evening market will soon start for the convenience of the locals. The municipality will soon install adequate light and water facilities. Vendors currently operating from unsafe road‑side locations will be relocated here at the earliest.”