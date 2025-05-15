New DSP (Crime) post created to strengthen law and order

Malda: Bordered by multiple states and the international India-Bangladesh border, Malda continues to face increasing challenges in law enforcement. In light of this, the district police have undertaken major steps to reinforce its policing infrastructure.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Malda District Police announced the creation of a new Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-Crime) post. This move aims to further bolster law and order in the district, which has seen a surge in criminal activities in recent times. According to district police sources, officer A Sattar has been appointed to the newly-created DSP (Crime) position. He will oversee key components, including the Cyber Police Station and Crime Monitoring Group, among others.

District Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav confirmed the decision, stating: “The new DSP Crime post has been created for better operational efficiency. A new officer will soon take charge.” This restructuring also includes a reshuffling of responsibilities among existing DSPs.

Previously, the district had two Additional Superintendent of Police posts — ASP (Headquarters) and ASP (Rural) — along with four DSP positions. With this new addition, there are now five DSP roles in Malda: DSP (Law & Order), DSP (DEB), DSP (Traffic), DSP (Headquarters), and DSP (Crime). Additionally, two Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) positions are in place at Chanchal and Kaliachak subdivisions.

Each DSP has now been assigned specific jurisdictions. For example, the DSP (Law & Order) will also oversee English Bazar, Manikchak and Bhutni police stations. DSP (Traffic) will handle traffic management along with Malda and Habibpur police stations. The DSP (DEB) will monitor black-market operations and oversee Gazole and Bamangola stations. Meanwhile, DSP (Headquarters) will handle administrative duties and manage the Women’s Police Station.

This overhaul comes in the wake of several high-profile crimes in the district, including the murder of heavyweight political leader Dulal Sarkar earlier this year, and incidents such as the Mothabari and Amriti cases. Malda has been identified as a hotspot for crimes including drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and illegal arms trade, largely due to its strategic location.

With this structural upgrade and new appointments, district police officials believe that the law enforcement system in Malda will be significantly strengthened, leading to improved public safety and crime control.