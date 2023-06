Kolkata: DIG Subrato Ghosh, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) (Retd.), took over as Director (Personnel) of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd. on June 20. He is a qualified and experienced mechanical engineer who has played a key role at GRSE in the delivery of Indian Navy and ICG ships. He served in the ICG for over 25 years prior to joining GRSE in 2016.