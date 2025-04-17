New Digha’s Amarabati Park to be developed into tourism centre

Kolkata: At a time when the Jagannath Temple in Digha is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the end of this month, Digha Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA) is seeking to lease out the management and operation of the over 12 acres Amarabati Park in New Digha for development in a bid to enhance tourism in the region.

The Amarabati Park, a 12.115 acre facility in New Digha, includes an 8.958 acres water body and a 126.149 sqm Amenity Centre. A DSDA official confirmed that a notice has been issued inviting expression of interest for granting licenseeship of the park.

The selected licensee will develop and operate amusement activities, boating, pisciculture and related services, with the goal of enhancing tourism in the region.

The official said that New Digha’s status as a tourist destination enhances the commercial viability of the project. Further, there will be an increase in influx of tourists once the Jagannath Temple opens its doors. It was learnt that the DSDA wants the land beyond the waterbody developed into an amusement park with children’s rides, toy trains, food courts and similar activities.

The 8.958-acre water body shall be used for boating and pisciculture. The licensee may also develop an aqua-adventure park or install water rides with DSDA permission.

The licensee will also have to ensure cleanliness, hygiene, and safety measures, including life jackets, rescue boats, and trained personnel for boating operations. However, the ropeway system at Amarabati Park is excluded from this plan. The Amenity Centre too shall have to be decorated and operated for visitor services, including food courts.

To ensure the environment of the place is conserved, the licensee has to maintain cleanliness and manage waste as per DSDA guidelines and conduct monthly inspections. Use of plastics and thermocol will remain prohibited.

The initial license period is one year, renewable annually for up to 12 years, with a potential extension of eight additional years based on performance and timely payment of license fees. The licensee will need to inspect the site to assess the infrastructure and development needs.