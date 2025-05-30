New Covid cases: ‘Stay calm, no cause of concern’

Kolkata: With fresh Covid cases being reported from various hospitals, senior Health department officials emphasised that there was no cause for concern at the moment and called on the public to remain calm and avoid causing unnecessary alarm and panic.

Although the state Health department has not issued any official directives yet, officials are on alert for possible symptoms, sources said.

As a precautionary measure, two isolation wards have been kept ready at the Infectious Diseases (ID) Hospital in case the number of cases increases.

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported from four hospitals in Kolkata, taking the active case count in the state to 30. Though, the Health department has not yet officially confirmed the exact number of patients affected with Covid. According to sources, two patients are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Alipore. One patient is an 89-year-old man from Alipore who requires oxygen support due to respiratory distress. The other patient is a 41-year-old woman from Thakurpukur, who has also been admitted to the same hospital. Both patients have reported symptoms including headaches, fever, and respiratory issues.

Meanwhile, with fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in Bengal, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to install banners across all its Health units in the city.

These banners will promote awareness about basic precautions such as handwashing, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance. Health workers at KMC centers have been asked to isolate patients who have shown Severe Acute Respiratory Infections symptoms.