New controller appointed for Dakshin Dinajpur University

BALURGHAT: Ripon Saha, a mathematics professor from Raiganj University, has joined as the new Controller of Dakshin Dinajpur University. A resident of Patiram in South Dinajpur district, Saha officially assumed charge on Thursday.

Though he serves as a permanent faculty member at Raiganj University, Saha has also been associated with Dakshin Dinajpur University as an invited professor. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Assistant Controller at Raiganj University, gaining significant administrative experience. His appointment comes following the resignation of the former Controller, who stepped down citing personal reasons a week ago. The matter was subsequently reported to the Higher Education department, after which Saha was appointed to the post.

University sources expressed optimism that Saha’s dual experience in academics and administration would strengthen the institution’s functioning. Students and staff welcomed the decision, hoping it would bring stability and efficiency to the university’s administration. Vice-chancellor Pranab Ghosh said: “We are pleased to have Ripon Saha as the new Controller.

His prior experience and deep connection with this district will greatly benefit the university. We look forward to working with him to ensure smooth academic and administrative progress.”