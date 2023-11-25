New constructions: Officials violating rules to be suspended

Kolkata: With several new constructions getting drainage and water connections despite not having procured any completion certificate (CC) from the civic body, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim said officials who are found breaking rules and indulging in such “illegal activity” will be suspended.



On Saturday, councillor Rupak Ganguly brought to the attention of the Mayor that for new constructions in ward 100 to 144, no completion certificates are procured and yet these buildings get drainage connections.

He said this was contrary to the rules since a CC is required on completion of any structure and only after it is issued can drainage connections be given by Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

He said that for the wards 100 to 144, if such a practice is encouraged then in days to come dishonest promoters would not even bother to deposit the required fees required for obtaining such certificates. This, he opined, will gravely affect the revenues of the civic body.

Talking on the matter, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that it is illegal to provide drainage or water connections without a CC. Hakim asked the councillors to bring to the notice of KMC if they come across such cases after which strict action will be taken against the officials concerned who broke the rules. Hakim has said in the recent past that in several cases, promoters delay in handing over flats and then out of pressure from buyers to rush into the new flat, hands over the keys although the property is yet to be fully developed with provisions of elevator and other amenities. No completion certificate is obtained thus. “Registration of a property cannot be done with obtaining the certificate. I have asked the municipal commissioner to write to the inspector general of registration to look into this matter,” he had said.

KMC has also made provisions to issue such a certificate online within 15 days of application, said an official.