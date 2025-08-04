New classrooms launched at Santhali-Medium school

Malda: A major step toward strengthening tribal education was marked with the inauguration of two newly constructed classrooms at Thukrabari Alchiki High School in Old Malda Block. The institution, recently upgraded from a junior high school to a high school, is the only Santhali-language (Alchiki script) medium school in the entire Malda district.

The inauguration was held in the midst of a vibrant Mango Festival, organised by the District Secondary School Inspector’s office, celebrating both the cultural heritage of the region and the academic progress of the school on Saturday. Birbaha Hansda, state minister of Forest, conveyed her greetings for the occasion.

“There was an urgent need for additional classrooms after the school’s elevation to high school status,” said District Inspector Banibrata Das. “With the support of the Malda District Samagra Shiksha Mission, Rs 24 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of two new classrooms. These are not just structures, but a symbol of educational empowerment for the Santhali community.”

Highlighting the importance of the Mango Festival, he added: “This festival is a celebration of both seasonal bounty and cultural identity. We wanted to mark this educational milestone in a way that brings the entire community together.” The newly-inaugurated classrooms will help ease space constraints and provide a more conducive learning environment.