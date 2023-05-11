New chief justice of HC sworn in

Kolkata: Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam was on Thursday sworn in as the chief justice of Calcutta High Court by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present at the function held at court number one, the chief justice’s courtroom, in the oldest high court in the country.

The ceremony was also attended by other judges of the high court, family members of the chief justice and members of the Madras High Court Bar Association, some of whom joined the programme through the virtual platform also.

Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, the chief justice said “I assure that I will leave no stone unturned to ensure the protection of the rights of the people of West Bengal, uphold democracy and the rule of law.”

The Chief Justice requested the fullest cooperation of the bar, stating that he always welcomes suggestions with an open mind.

“I feel proud to have been sworn in as the chief justice of the High Court, Calcutta, as it is the most prestigious chartered high court in India,” he said. He took oath as an additional judge of the Madras High Court on March 31, 2009, and became a permanent judge on March 29, 2011. On October 25, 2021, he was transferred to Calcutta High Court, where he took over as the Acting Chief Justice on March 31, 2023.