New Changrabandha Station gets stoppage for Padatik Express train

Cooch Behar: Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha MP Jayanta Kumar Roy inaugurated the long-awaited stoppage of the Sealdah-Alipurduar Padatik Express at New Changrabandha Station with a flag-off ceremony on Sunday. The event was attended by Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari, Alipurduar Divisional Railway Manager Amarjit Gautam and other esteemed dignitaries.

The Railway Ministry’s decision to introduce this stoppage has been a long-standing demand of the local residents and its fulfillment has sparked joy among the people of Mekhliganj. In his address, Jayanta Kumar Roy assured the public: “In the near future, we expect more long-distance trains to stop at New Changrabandha Station. Let us all unite beyond political differences to foster the development of our area.”

The Padatik Express will now have stops for both the up and down trains at New Changrabandha.

The station saw a large gathering of locals, eager to witness this historic moment.

Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari expressed his satisfaction, stating: “We also urge the Railway department to consider adding stops for the Madan Mohan Express and other long-distance trains at this station in the near future.”