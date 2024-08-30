New chairpersons appointed in WBSSC’s regional offices

Kolkata: New chairpersons have been appointed in all the regional offices of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) by the state School Education department.



Manikanta Paria, an Assistant Professor of Education at Jadavpur University, has been appointed as Chairman of the Southern region. Arindam Gangopadhyay, an Assistant Professor at Ramputhat College, has been appointed as Chairman of the Eastern region. Similarly, Soumi Das, an Assistant Professor at West Bengal State University, Shadhana Khawas, an Associate Professor at Sidhu-Kanho-Birsa University, and Piyal Basu Roy, an Assistant Professor at Panchanan Barma University, have been appointed as Chairpersons of the South-Eastern, Western, and Northern regions, respectively.

According to sources, the positions of Chairman in the Eastern and South-Eastern regions were previously vacant. The district inspectors of schools (DI) were temporarily fulfilling these roles, which led to certain issues. The WBSSC reported these concerns to the state School Education department, which subsequently appointed new chairpersons for all regional offices.