New bus terminus at Tinbatti More set to be operational by November





SILIGURI: The much-anticipated new bus terminus at Tinbatti More is expected to be operational by November this year, with construction nearing completion. According to officials, the inauguration is tentatively scheduled for November 11. This was discussed in a meeting between Gautam Deb, the mayor of Siliguri and Partha Pratim Roy, the chairman of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) recently.

“This bus terminus will help reduce traffic congestion in the city. Buses currently operating from the local bus terminus at Court More will be shifted here,” said the Mayor. NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy added: “We are aiming for a November 11 inauguration. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the terminus is fully prepared. We will conduct a joint visit to the site later this month to finalise

the arrangements.”

The state government initiated the construction of the Tinbatti More bus terminus as part of broader efforts to alleviate traffic woes in Siliguri. Last year, Transport minister Snehasish Chakraborty held discussions with the mayor and officials from the

Transport department across North Bengal districts regarding this project.

It was decided that buses operating from the Court More terminus would be relocated to the new facility to streamline city traffic. However, the plan has faced resistance from local private bus operators, who have expressed concerns over a potential decrease in passengers if the buses are shifted to Tinbatti More. Private bus owners filed a legal case against the decision, which is still ongoing.

Addressing these concerns, Mayor Deb commented: “The legal case is ongoing, but we are confident the issues will be resolved. For the sake of the people and the city’s traffic management, we must prioritise opening the terminus as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, in preparation for the upcoming festive season, the chairman of NBSTC announced the introduction of three special buses that will operate between Siliguri and Kolkata from the Tenzing Norgey bus terminus, starting in October. These services are aimed at accommodating the increased travel demand during the Durga Puja festivities.