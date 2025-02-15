New bus route launched

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty on Saturday inaugurated a new bus route, KB24, connecting Hatisala to Kolkata Station.

On his way to the event, the minister visited the Salt Lake RTO where he engaged in discussions with officials on infrastructure improvements.

In the newly introduced route, buses will run via key locations such as Infosys, Narkelbagan, Newtown, Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Khanna, Shyambazar and R.G. Kar. Initially, 12 buses will be deployed with plans to expand the fleet soon. Addressing the gathering Chakraborty stated: “At present, the service is starting with 12 buses, but the number will be increased as per demand. The government will introduce additional buses on this route as required.”

Titu Saha, General Secretary of City Suburban Bus Services, highlighted the organisation’s role in launching the new route. “We took the initiative to introduce this service. Another eight buses are being prepared and will be added to the fleet soon,” he said.

Minister Chakraborty also emphasised the state government’s commitment to expanding transport infrastructure. He credited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership for the construction of new roads, which have facilitated settlement in various areas.

“Prepare proposals for new bus routes on these roads. We will introduce new routes, issue permits, and later integrate government buses as well. Our goal is to expand the transport network and make public transport more accessible to the people,” he said.