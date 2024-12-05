New bridge to replace old one at Chandipur

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) will come up with a new bridge at Chandipur in Uluberia, Howrah which will cut down travel time to tourist places like Gadiara and Garchumuk.

The existing old bridge which is in shambles will be dismantled paving the way for the new one. Presently, only light vehicles are allowed to ply on the bridge and the heavy vehicles have to travel through a circuitous stretch to reach out to places like Gadiara, Garchumuk and Shyampur.

The distance to these places will be reduced by at least 10 km after the construction of the new bridge. The bridge will be set up on the Medinipur Canal which is situated at the connection point of Damodar and Hooghly rivers. The people of Chandipur village who are very much dependent on the present bridge will be immensely benefitted. Member of Howrah Zilla Parishad, Dulal Kar had appealed to state PWD minister Pulak Roy who is also an MLA from Uluberia Dakshin Constituency to build a new bridge by replacing the old one at Chandipur.

A temporary bridge will be constructed for the plying of vehicles while the work for setting up of the new bridge will be in progress. “Goods vehicles cannot ply on the bridge, so it is a challenge to bring construction materials to Chandipur. A circuitous route has to be used which results in increased transportation cost. So, the bridge will be of great help,” a Panchayat member of Chandipur said.