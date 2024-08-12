New bridge over Jayanti River brings relief to tribal villages

Alipurduar: Residents of several tribal villages in Alipurduar District expressed deep gratitude as their long-standing demand for a bridge was finally met. The newly-inaugurated bridge over the Jayanti River, which divides Samuktala Gram Panchayat (GP) into two parts, has been hailed as a significant achievement. North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha officially inaugurated the bridge on Monday.

Although construction of the 156-meter bridge was completed some time ago, its inauguration was postponed due to the election code of conduct. The bridge, which took five years to complete and cost approximately Rs 6 crore, also includes connecting roads on both sides.

For years, residents from Samuktala and nearby areas such as Baniadabri, Jaipur, Jitpur, Sambalpur and Panbari faced significant challenges crossing the river, especially during the rainy season, often risking their lives to do so. The new bridge now provides a safe and reliable route for thousands of daily commuters.

Minister Udayan Guha, speaking at the inauguration, emphasised the government’s commitment to development. “Our government is dedicated to serving the people. This bridge is a testament to the progress being made under the leadership of the Chief Minister,” he said.