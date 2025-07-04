New Board formed for SJDA

Siliguri: A new board has been constituted for the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) following the dissolution of the previous one formed in 2022. An official notification was issued on Wednesday in this regard.

Dilip Dugar, who served as vice-chairman in the previous board, has been appointed as the Chairman of SJDA. Pratul Chakraborty, the current chairman of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), will now take charge as the vice-chairman of the SJDA board.

Preeti Goyal, the District Magistrate of Darjeeling, has also been included as a member of the new board. The newly-appointed chairman and vice-chairman are set to formally assume office on Friday. Both leaders expressed their gratitude and commitment upon receiving their new roles.

“I am obliged that the Chief Minister has given me such a big responsibility. I will do my level best to fulfil my responsibilities. After taking charge, I will focus on completing all pending works,” said Dilip Dugar.

Dilip Dugar, a former journalist-turned-businessman, Dugar’s administrative career began with his appointment as vice-chairman of SJDA in 2022.

Pratul Chakraborty, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress, currently serves as the councillor of Ward 24 in SMC and continues as its chairman.

The previous board was dissolved on June 24, 2024 by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the responsibility was given to the DM temporarily.