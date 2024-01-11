New block comes up at North Bengal Medical Hosp

Siliguri: With the aim of providing better treatment to patients affected with infectious diseases, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has started a new ID Block (Infectious Diseases) at the hospital premises. The COVID-19 Block has been converted to the New ID Block.



Along with this, the hospital is about to get a laboratory for research of infectious diseases. The process for the work has also been started. Soon, NBMCH will get a full-fledged ID hospital like Beleghata ID in Kolkata.

“Patients affected with infectious diseases have to be kept in isolation wards. Therefore, we have set up the block. But more work needs to be done at the block. Slowly, all the technology to combat infectious diseases will be developed at the block,” said Dr Sandip Sengupta, dean of NBMCH.

He further added: “There was a long-standing demand of setting up an ID Hospital like Beleghata ID Hospital with all developed technologies at NBMCH. For this, we had given a proposal to the government. Thereafter, we chose the Covid screening block to set up a laboratory for research of infectious diseases. Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will do the work. The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) will also help with this work. The process has started.”

The building which had been used as Covid block-1 during COVID-19 period was converted to the New ID Block.

Earlier, there was a capacity of 90 beds. Now, this unit has been opened with 60 beds. Already, a few numbers of patients have been admitted to the block.

Treatment of any infectious diseases like hepatitis, influenza, chicken pox, including coronavirus will be done at the unit. Lifts will be installed at the block.