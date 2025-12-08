New BLO App feature to detect duplicate voters

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has introduced a new feature in the BLO app called ‘Duplicate Elector Verification’, aimed at identifying duplicate voter entries more efficiently. With this update, Booth Level Officers can now view a list of suspected duplicate voters directly within the App, helping them detect cases where one individual may be registered in multiple polling areas or under multiple voter IDs.

Using this feature, BLOs will visit the homes of suspected voters to verify whether the person indeed possesses more than one voter card.

If duplication is confirmed, the voter will be instructed to keep only one valid voter ID, while the remaining entries will be cancelled as per procedure. Till Monday, 132215 duplicate voters were traced.

This new system is expected to significantly speed up the process of removing duplicate or invalid entries from electoral rolls, ensuring greater accuracy, transparency, and reliability in voter lists. It marks a major step toward maintaining clean and error-free electoral records ahead of future elections.