New attraction: Mirik to get 45-ft statue of Guru Padmasambhava

Darjeeling: Mirik is all set to get a tourism boost with a new attraction that will include a 45-feet statue of Guru Padmasambhava, just above the lake. On Monday, a special Bhumi Puja (land consecration ceremony) was held to mark the beginning of the installation of the statue.

Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche, is a highly revered figure, especially in Tibetan Buddhism, credited with introducing Vajrayana Buddhism to Tibet in the 8th century. He played a vital role in establishing the first Buddhist monastery at Samye and subduing spiritual obstacles that hindered the spread of Buddhism. He is venerated across the Himalayan regions, including Tibet, Bhutan, Nepal and parts of India like Sikkim, Darjeeling, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. Speaking on the occasion, Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), stated that the installation of Guru Padmasambhava’s statue in the Mirik Lake area would significantly boost tourism in the region. He emphasised that the statue should not be seen as the property of the Buddhist community alone, but as a shared cultural and spiritual asset belonging to all. “Previously, people came to Mirik only to see the lake, but soon they will also come to see the statue of Guru Padmasambhava, which will enhance religious tourism in the area,” stated Thapa.

GTA Sabha Member Dhurba Bomjan stated: “Palyul Lhatul Rinpoche had requested that the statue of Guru Padmasambhava be set up above the Lake as part of efforts to develop tourism in Mirik.” During the programme, Lhatul Rinpoche provided detailed insights into the importance of Guru Padmasambhava and the significance of the statue’s installation. The statue is being installed by the Palyul Lhatul Rinpoche Charity Foundation (Trust) under the Palyul Guruling Nyingmapa Buddhist Monastery.

“The statue along with a prayer/ meditation hall is to come up on 51 decimal land near the pump house above the lake. Beautification and landscaping will be done. It will definitely be a major tourist attraction of Mirik,” added Arun Sigchi, GTA Executive Sabha Member.

Being equidistant from Siliguri (45 km) and Darjeeling (40 km) the lake town of Mirik is a major tourist attraction of the Darjeeling Hills. With sprawling tea gardens and orange orchards it has grown into an important offbeat destination with a number of homestays having come up. It is also a day tour destination.