New association formed to boost tourism in Himalayan regions

Siliguri: A new initiative has been launched to strengthen the tourism and hospitality sectors across the Himalayan regions of North Bengal and North-East India. The Kanchenjunga Region Hospitality and Tourism Development Association (KRHTDA) has officially begun its journey with Padma Shri awardee and former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia as its helm.

Formed through the joint efforts of several organisations associated with the tourism and hospitality industries, the 15-member body aims to expand the tourism and hospitality sectors while creating new avenues for employment. Siliguri has been chosen as the association’s first center of operations owing to its geographical importance as a gateway to Nepal, Bhutan and Sikkim. The association held its first meeting on Tuesday in Siliguri, where the future roadmap was discussed and responsibilities were distributed among members. Speaking at the meeting, president Bhaichung Bhutia emphasised that tourism and hospitality remain the largest employment generators in the Himalayan regions, including North Bengal and neighboring countries.

“The tourism and hospitality industry is the largest employment generator in the entire Himalayan region, including North Bengal, Nepal, Bhutan and Sikkim. This organisation will work to expand employment opportunities and develop the industry on an international scale in collaboration with our neighbouring countries,” Bhutia said.

Around 60-65 entrepreneurs from diverse fields such as hotels, transport and local tourism have already joined the initiative. Advisor Raj Basu noted that earlier, several small groups had been working independently to promote tourism, but they have now come together under a single umbrella organisation.

“This collective platform will not only work towards tourism expansion but will also prioritise environmental protection, cleanliness and hygiene with the support of both state and central governments,” Basu added. The association also announced plans to host the Kanchenjunga Tourism Festival from September 25 to 27.