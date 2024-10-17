New app enables FASTag enabled parking system at Howrah Stn

Kolkata: Park+, an app for car owners, on Thursday announced the launch of ‘Kolkata’s first FASTag enabled Parking Management System’ at Howrah Railway Station.



An issued statement read that residents and commercial vehicle owners can now use the FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot at Howrah Railway Station.

By downloading the Park+ app, residents can discover, book and pay for a parking spot, on their smartphone. Additionally,they can also access Park+ services like FASTag recharge, discover a car insurance offer, avail lowest car loans, discover a car maintenance partner, buy discounted fuel vouchers and track their challans.

One has to just drive into the Howrah Railway Station parking area and drive out without any hassle/human intervention as payment will get deducted automatically from FASTag. Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, founder & CEO, Park+ said: “Park+ has been making conscious efforts to partner with like-minded organisations to enhance car ownership experiences for users.

As part of this strategy, we are excited to collaborate with Howrah Police to bring our smart parking services to Kolkata- Howrah Railway Station.

We at Park+ have taken something that has historically been painful & intimidating – finding a safe/accessible parking spot and made it effortless. By downloading the Park+ app, residents can also recharge their FASTag, discover a car insurance offer, avail car loans, discover a car maintenance partner, find a parking spot and track their challans…We aim to expand our smart parking services exponentially, in the next 3-4 months.”