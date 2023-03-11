‘Never compromised with creative quotient’

KOLKATA: Noted advertisement film director Prahlad Kakkar visited the campus of Sister Nivedita University and attended a programme—‘Laugh at Yourself and Value’—organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.



As many as 250 students of the respective department were treated to the tongue-in-cheek from none other than the king of one-liners. At the event, he also shared his own experience as an ad guru, which carried on into an engrossing session filled with wittiness, insight, and anecdotes, pulling the students to his charm.

He said fear was good as it pumped adrenalin and made one see things clearer. He even asked the students to keep in touch with their North.

“Everyone has their own North Star in their heads. And how do you get home when you’re lost? Navigate through all the issues you have in life,” he added.

Kakkar further shared how he left a cushy bank job as it would deny him from seeing the beauty of the world and walked in for an interview for his first job at ASP simply because he thought the employees were ‘cool.’

He remarked: “I took everything from what I had experienced in my life, so there was honesty in my thought process and I never compromised with the creative quotient and that is the secret of the universal acceptance of my ads.”