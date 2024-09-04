Netizens hail police-doctors’ harmony

Kolkata: In a display of solidarity, Kolkata Police and junior doctors shared moments of mutual respect during a tense 22-hour protest



outside Lalbazar.

The protest, initiated by junior doctors from nearly 26 medical colleges, called for the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The rally began on Monday and continued through the night, with doctors demanding the right to march to Bentinck Street and submit a deputation directly to the CP. Typically, such protests have led to violent clashes, with the use of water cannons, tear gas and barricades by the police.

However, this time, the situation unfolded differently. Throughout the protest, a notable sense of humanity and restraint was

on display.

Additional CP Santosh Pandey and Joint CP Traffic Rupesh Kumar engaged calmly with the protesters, who were firm in their demand for a peaceful dialogue with the Commissioner. On Monday night, doctors were seen distributing water and biscuits to the police officers who had been on duty for hours. In return, on Tuesday morning, the police arrived with cartons of water bottles and juice, distributing them among the protesting doctors as they continued their sit-in.

This unexpected show of camaraderie, with no violence or political interference, has been hailed as unprecedented in Kolkata’s

recent history.

The protest concluded peacefully after the doctors held firm to their demands, sending a powerful message that protests could achieve their objectives without

resorting to conflict.