Netaji’s ‘Taruner Swapna’ added to class X curriculum

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has included ‘Taruner Swapna’ penned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the curriculum of class X from the academic year 2025. The book will be included as a non-evaluative supplementary reading book in the Madhyamik curriculum.



The Board has issued a notification addressing all heads of secondary schools making it clear that there will be no questions in the examination from this book for evaluation.

“In a recent meeting, it was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had recommended books like Taruner Swapna at the school level which according to her will be responsible for arousing social responsibility among students. The book has been included in the curriculum on the basis of recommendation by the Chief Minister,” said an official in the start Education department.

According to the teachers’ organization, the book will contribute in developing patriotism, moral values and self-belief among students. The book is a compilation of letters and essays penned by Netaji.

The WBBSE has initiated suitable measures to ensure that the book is made available to the students in due time