Netaji Nagar: Couple assaulted after protest over crackers

Kolkata: A couple was allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of people in their neighbourhood in Netaji Nagar on Thursday night following an altercation over the bursting of sound crackers during a Kali idol immersion.

According to sources, a Kali Puja immersion procession organised by a local club was passing through the area when sound crackers were being burst. One exploded near a woman’s feet, prompting her to protest. Several youths then allegedly attacked her. When the woman, who teaches specially-abled children, tried to reach her second-floor flat along with her husband and teenage son, they were reportedly assaulted. The woman was allegedly dragged by her hair during the scuffle.

The couple later alleged that some of the accused climbed up to their flat and threatened them against lodging a police complaint.

Out of fear, they contacted Netaji Nagar Police Station, but initially did not receive proper assistance. They then dialled 100, after which police arrived at the spot.

The woman also claimed that when she and her husband went to Baghajatin Hospital for treatment, some of the accused followed them and tried to stop their medical examination.

On Friday, however, members of the organising club and a few local residents alleged that the couple had been throwing crackers deliberately towards the procession. They claimed the woman held a youth by his collar after a cracker accidentally fell near her, leading to the confrontation.

Police said the woman has lodged a complaint at Netaji Nagar Police Station, while no counter-complaint had been filed by the club members till reports came in. An investigation has been initiated.