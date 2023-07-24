Netaji Nagar: Body of elderly missing since July 14 found in abandoned house

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of an elderly man’s decomposed body from his neighbour’s house that was abandoned in the Netaji Nagar area on Saturday night.



According to sources, the elderly man identified as Biplab Kumar Pal of Sri Colony Netaji Nagar was missing since July 14.

His family members went to his room on the roof and found no one was there but the light and fan were on.

To find him, his son Palash Pal lodged a missing diary at the Netaji Nagar Police Station. Also, they printed several leaflets and circulated them in many places. While probing police checked the CCTV footage of the area but failed to spot the man.

On Saturday, local residents felt a foul smell from the house adjacent to Biplab’s house. But none pay heed to it. At night when the smell became unbearable, some of the residents tried to see the cause and then they found Bipalb’s decomposed body lying inside the compound of the abandoned house. Subsequently, the police were informed.

On Sunday after the autopsy was done, the concerned surgeon opined that Biplab fell from a certain height and suffered multiple injuries and subsequently died.

After a preliminary probe, cops came to know that a blanket of Biplab had somehow fallen in the compound of his neighbour’s abandoned house.

He went to the house to fetch it. After he crawled up to the boundary wall, Biplab somehow fell inside the compound losing control and passed away. Police sources informed that no foul play was detected.