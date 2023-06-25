Netaji Municipal Market in Malda set to get a new look

Malda: Netaji Municipal Market under the English Bazar Municipality of Malda, is going to get a new look, on the lines of a supermarket complex.



A recent fire had caused heavy damage to the market. Two van pullers were burnt to death.

Firefighters found it difficult to move freely to control the fire. Municipal authorities believe that such an accident could have been avoided if there had been a firefighting system in the market complex.

The market complex will be divided into three blocks — A, B and C with a dedicated parking zone for the loading and unloading of commercial goods and lifts for the general public.

Every floor will have toilets of modern design with an efficient fighting system and water reservoir. The upgrade work will be done in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The English Bazar Municipality got the green signal for this project in 2014 under the supervision of the Municipal Affairs Department, Finance Department and State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) under the guidance of the state government. It has also been decided to build a branch of English Bazar Municipality in this market complex.

Jayanta Kundu, President of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘If the market is built on the PPP model, we have no complaints. But the municipality has to be vigilant that existing shop owners are allotted shops in the complex at a fair price. There should be no alteration in the size of the shop. A platform should also be provided for the small traders who trade on the pavements.”

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of English Bazar Municipality said, ‘We will have to conduct multiple surveys. Care has also been taken to ensure that the traders do not face any difficulties. Hopefully, the complex will be constructed very soon.”