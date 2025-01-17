‘Netaji Freedom Cup’ to kick off in Siliguri on Jan 23

Siliguri: Siliguri is set to host the first-ever ‘Netaji Freedom Cup’ football competition on January 23, in honour of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Organised by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation in association with Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT), the event aims to promote the message: “say no to drugs and yes to football.”

This announcement was made at a press conference held on Friday at Siliguri Journalist Club. Prominent Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, Raj Basu, Convenor of ACT and Shobha Subba, Councillor of Ward 42, addressed the media about the initiative. The competition will take place at Shalugara Football Ground under the leadership of Ward 42. It will be a friendly match between Siliguri Mayor’s XI and the East Bengal Legends XI, featuring former star players of the East Bengal team. Football icons like Alvito Di Cunha, Manojit Singh and Bhaichung Bhutia are among the players participating in this match. Addressing the initiative, Bhaichung Bhutia emphasised the growing concern over drug addiction among Siliguri’s youth. “The number of drug addicts is increasing in the city. Through this game, we want to appeal to the youth to turn away from drugs and embrace football,” he stated.

Shobha Subba said: “We are expecting a huge crowd at the ground for the match, which will take place under floodlights in the evening. We will make all the necessary arrangements to control the crowd.”