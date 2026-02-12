Nephew arrested for stabbing uncle

Malda: A man was seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed by his nephew in North Singra village under the Habibpur Police Station area on Tuesday evening. The victim, Ghanshyam Barman, was returning home from his field when his nephew, Prasenjit Barman, reportedly attacked him with a sharp knife, stabbing him in the chest and back. Locals promptly rescued him and took him to Bulbulchandi Rural Hospital. He was later referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Police arrested the accused later that night. He was produced before the Malda District Court on Wednesday. Police said an investigation is underway.

