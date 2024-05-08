Nepalese nat’l held with carcasses of wild animals

Siliguri: A Nepalese national was arrested with several body parts of wild animals in the Panitanki area on the India-Nepal border in Kharibari on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Dambar Sapkota (29), a resident of Nepal.



According to sources, on Monday night, the 41 number battalion of SSB conducted a naka check at the Indo-Nepal Border, where they stopped a four-wheeler. While checking the vehicle, the jawans recovered 5 deer horns, 30 pieces of thorn, a deer skull, snake bone and horn of Himalayan Goral.

The arrested was later handed over to Tukriajhar Forest department. Sources said that the accused was taking them from Sikkim to Nepal but before he entered Nepal, the SSB

caught him. The accused was produced at Siliguri Court on Tuesday and has been taken in remand. Debesh Pandey, Divisional Forest Officer of Kurseong Wildlife Division said: “We are investigating whether the accused is involved in international wildlife trafficking or if anyone else is involved in

the case.”