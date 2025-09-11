Nepal unrest cast shadow on India’s Buddhist circuit tourism

Kolkata: Tour operators fear that the ongoing unrest in Nepal will adversely affect India’s tourism industry, as foreign travellers may avoid the Buddhist circuit spanning both countries.

“Lumbini in Nepal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Gautama Buddha, while Bodh Gaya in India is the site where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment. Tourists, especially Buddhists, usually visit both these destinations together. The situation in Nepal will deal a serious blow to tourism in India as well,” said Debjit Dutta, chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Bengal chapter.

Globally, Buddhists account for about 6 per cent of the population, and in 2024, nearly 11.72 lakh foreign tourists visited the Buddhist circuit. With the peak season beginning mid-September, tour operators said that Durga Puja normally sees a large number of travellers from Bengal opting for Nepal trips.

Dutta said he spoke with Kumar Mani Thapaliya, president of the Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA), who expressed deep concern at the situation. “15 per cent of Nepal’s GDP comes from tourism, which means a large section of its population depends on this sector,” Dutta said. Last year, 12,000–15,000 tourists from Bengal travelled to Nepal during the Puja holidays. “We were expecting nearly 20,000 this year, but the unrest has triggered apprehension. Queries for cancellations are pouring in. Tourism is always the first to be hit and the last to recover,” said Anil Punjabi, chairman (Eastern Region), Travel Agents Federation of India. According to Punjabi, Nepal remains a preferred destination for Bengalis as no passport is required to visit the neighbouring country.

“Cancellations have already begun and the numbers are likely to rise,” added Sandipan Ghosh, advisor of the Eastern Himalayas Travel and Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA).