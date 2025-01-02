Nepal resident held for trying to enter India illegally from B’desh

Siliguri: A Nepal resident, pursuing his medical degree at a college in Bangladesh, was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Murikhawa area of Phansidewa near the India-Bangladesh border when he tried to enter India illegally on Wednesday.

The student has been identified as Nirmal Raj KC.

Nirmal, a resident of Jumla, Nepal, has been pursuing his medical degree at Jaharul Islam Medical College in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh, for the past five years.

According to police, Nirmal stated that during the unrest in Bangladesh, he somehow lost his passport.

As Bangladesh is still in the grip of turmoil, he made a plan to return to Nepal.

He planned to reach Nepal via Siliguri by crossing the border illegally. However, his attempt to enter India was thwarted by BSF personnel.

After his detention, Nirmal was handed over to the Phansidewa police for further legal action. He was subsequently presented in the Siliguri court on Thursday.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his attempt to cross the border and any possible involvement of illegal networks.