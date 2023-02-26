Neonatal Intensive Care Unit inaugurated at hosp in Naxalbari

siliguri: A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit was inaugurated at Holy Palace Christian Hospital, Lalpul, Naxalbari with the support of Innerwheel Club of Siliguri Uttorayon “Ashiyana”.



A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), is an intensive care unit (ICU) specializing in the care of ill or premature newborn infants. The NICU ward has been equipped with all the latest equipment required for the ward.

Pooja Agarwal, President of Innerwheel Club of Siliguri Uttorayon, “We had always believed that the happiest people in the world are those who make others happy. We felt that NICU was needed in this region and we immediately decided to develop this ward.”

The Ashiyana NICU has been donated by Amit Agarwal and Pooja Agarwal in memory of Aashi. The unit was inaugurated by Ashriya Agarwal in the august presence of Chief Guest Ajoy Kumar, ADG & IGP North Bengal Region.