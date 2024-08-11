Neighbours reveal dark past of Sanjoy Roy, arrested in RG Kar doctor’s murder case

Kolkata: Sanjoy Roy, recently arrested in connection with the murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has a disturbing past, sources reveal.

Roy, who resides at 55/B Shambhunath Pandit Road, is notorious in his neighbourhood. Locals, speaking to Millennium Post, describe Roy as someone who has been involved in questionable activities for years.

A former boxer, Roy has been married multiple times, with each marriage lasting only a few months before ending in divorce.

Neighbours have alleged that Roy often engaged in intimidating behaviour, particularly towards women, and was known to catcall them on the streets.

Roy’s dubious activities extend beyond his personal life. He allegedly defrauded his childhood friend, Ravishankar Shah, of Rs 220,000, promising him a job in the Kolkata Police.

Posing as an employee of the Kolkata Armed Police’s Fourth Battalion Group, Roy managed to extort the money in instalments. However, it was later revealed by neighbours that Roy was actually employed as a civic volunteer, not a police officer. When Shah repeatedly asked for his money back, Roy evaded him with excuses and began avoiding the neighbourhood, returning home only in the early hours to avoid detection.

Roy’s mother has claimed that her son is being framed and that he is incapable of such crimes. However, neighbours paint a different picture, highlighting his troubled relationships with family members, including his sister Puja Roy, who has distanced herself from him.

The arrest of Sanjoy Roy has further ignited tensions in West Bengal, with doctors across the state protesting the murder of the young doctor. The Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay around 1 am on Saturday, based on evidence and CCTV footage.

Roy was presented before Sealdah Court, where he was remanded to police custody until August 23.