Neighbour stabs woman for resisting rape; arrested

Siliguri: A woman was attacked in her own house late on the night of July 25 by her neighbour who allegedly tried to rape her. When she resisted, he allegedly stabbed her in her stomach with a sharp weapon. The incident has created panic at Balaiganj village under

Phansidewa block.

The accused has been identified as Sunilal Singha, who was arrested by the police soon after the incident. According to local sources, the woman was alone at home when the accused forcibly entered the house.

Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly tried to rape her. As the victim protested and screamed for help, the assailant stabbed her in the abdomen in an attempt to silence her.

Her cries alerted another neighbour, who rushed to the scene and found the woman lying in a pool of blood.

The accused was caught red-handed inside the house and was immediately overpowered by locals.

A large crowd gathered and the accused was handed over to Phansidewa police. The injured woman was first rushed to Phansidewa Rural Hospital. Later, when her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.

The police officially registered a case after receiving a written complaint from the victim’s husband, Bharat Singha.

He alleged that Sunil had previously tried to assault his wife. The accused was produced at the Siliguri Sub-Divisionl Court on Sunday.