Neighbour held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Siliguri: The Siliguri Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth on charges of sexually assaulting a three-and-a-half-year-old child. The accused has been identified as



Paritosh Barman.

According to reports, the accused youth who was a neighbour of the victim lured the girl child in the pretext of playing and took her to his house on Tuesday.

There was no one at Paritosh’s house and taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly sexually assaulted the child. Later, the child narrated the incident to her mother. Subsequently, the family lodged a written complaint at the police station. Following this, the child underwent a routine medical examination. The police arrested Paritosh on Tuesday night from his house. He was booked under the Protection of Children from

Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday. Investigation is underway.