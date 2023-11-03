Negligence: State health body asks Woodlands Hospital to pay Rs 50K as compensation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed Woodlands Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the family members of a youth after the regulatory body found negligence on the part of the hospital.



The patient, Akshar Gupta, received a leg injury while playing football. When he was taken to the hospital the orthopedic surgeon recommended an MRI test on his knee. As the patient was taken for an MRI, he was given an SoS button and told that he may press it if something unusual happens. It was alleged that the patient triggered the alarm three times when the attendant said that it will finish soon. When the process was done it was found that a portion of his knee was burnt due to excessive heat. The patient was urged by the hospital to get admitted in the emergency ward but he refused.

A complaint was lodged with the WBCERC who heard the case before Puja. On Thursday, the WBCERC asked the Woodlands Hospital to pay compensation and they will also have to give free treatment to the same patient if he comes to the hospital.

In another development, the WBCERC asked Kolkata Medical Centre in Narkeldanga to refund Rs 1,93,000 to a patient’s family members. One Sandip Das admitted his patient to the hospital for an orthopaedic surgery.

The hospital received the treatment cost by blocking the Swasthya Sathi card. They charged Rs 1,93,000 in addition. The WBCERC directed the hospital to repay the amount in four instalments.