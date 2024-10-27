‘Negligence’: Protest erupts at Siliguri District Hospital after child’s death

Siliguri: Tensions ran high at Siliguri District Hospital after the death of a 7-year-old child at the hospital on Sunday. Family members of the deceased staged a protest demonstration at the hospital, raising allegations of negligence against the hospital.

The child has been identified as Hamit Raja, a resident of Tulsi Nagar in Matigara, Siliguri. Last Tuesday, Rubel Rahman, father of Hamit, admitted him to Siliguri District Hospital with a fever. After five days of treatment, he was discharged on Saturday. However, his condition deteriorated again on Sunday morning, prompting his family to rush him to the hospital’s emergency room.

According to the family, the on-duty doctor refused to examine the child and instead advised them to go to the outpatient section. They also alleged that the doctor insulted them during this distressing time.

During this time, Hamit passed away at the hospital, leading to an outpouring of grief and anger.

The hospital premises quickly became a scene of heated protest as family members and members of the Anjuman Khidmat Khalk organisation jointly started a protest and demanded strict action against the responsible doctor. A large police force rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Chandan Ghosh, Superintendent of Siliguri District Hospital, who was not present at the hospital due to a holiday, said over the phone: “I am unclear about what happened at the hospital. This needs an investigation. An internal inquiry will take place, based on which action will be taken.”