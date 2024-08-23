Negligence: ‘Pay compensation of Rs 4L to patient’s kin’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Thursday directed the Charring Cross Nursing Home in the city to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of a patient who had received grievous injuries on her legs due to the negligence of the hospital.



The woman patient was admitted to the hospital for a surgery on her uterus.

During her stay at the hospital, she received injuries on her legs. When she was being taken inside the elevator, its doors suddenly closed inflicting severe injuries on her legs. The nursing home authorities treated the patient’s injuries free-of-cost and orthopedic interventions were given free-of-cost as well. The authorities also extend free check up to the patient.

WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that the nursing home authorities cannot shrug off their responsibilities when a patient had received grievous injuries in this manner.

The Commission has therefore asked the nursing home to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family. In another incident, the Commission has directed the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) in North 24-Parganas to carry out a probe to examine the infrastructure and other related details of a Heartland Hospital in Madhyamgram and submit a report to the commission.

The hospital has been accused of displaying false claims regarding its infrastructure but in reality, the scenario was stated to be different.

The Commission came to know that one person who is pursuing MD in physiology in a private medical college allegedly handled a cerebral patient as the hospital did not have any dedicated

Neurological department.

Though, the hospital in its display claimed that it had several departments.