Negligence & malpractice: Illegal pathological labs sealed in Gazole

Malda: A surprise inspection led by Additional District Magistrate (Health) Sheikh Ansar Ahmed exposed gross negligence and malpractice at two diagnostic centres in Gazole, prompting immediate closure of one and proceedings against the other.

At Pramanik Diagnostic Centre in Krishnapur, officials found three patients admitted despite the centre lacking any license for indoor treatment. Shockingly, one of them had even undergone a surgical procedure performed by a person with no medical qualification. “There was no Resident Medical Officer (RMO) or qualified nurse on duty. Expired medicines were stored, biomedical waste was scattered and even the blood reports lacked signatures of a pathologist or DMLT,” an official said. The centre also had no trade license. The facility was sealed under Section 152 of BNSS and further action will follow after a hearing.

The centre’s owner, Chinmoy Pramanik, defended himself claiming: “I am a rural medical practitioner with valid documents. Expired medicines may have been overlooked, but we follow rules and oxygen cylinders are kept for patients from rural areas.”

Meanwhile, Sandhya Diagnostic Centre located beside Gazole State General Hospital was found generating blood reports without having any testing machines installed. No qualified pathologist or DMLT was present and registers were unsigned. Officials also noted the lab’s size was inadequate as per CE Act norms.

“We are committed to cracking down on unauthorized medical practices. Strict action will be taken against both centres,” said ADM (Health) Sheikh Ansar Ahmed.